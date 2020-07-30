Fire rips through Portage business office; investigation underway

×
Wednesday fire at 3190 Willowcreek Road in Portage.
PORTAGE — An investigation was to continue Thursday morning into a fire that damaged an office building at 3190 Willowcreek Road, Fire Chief Tim Sosby said.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the offices of Poe & Associates, an insurance and investment firm, Sosby said.
Firefighters arrived on the scene less than five minutes later and found a heavy blaze underway, he said. The fire was contained to the Poe & Associates office.
The building also houses the offices of the Handlon and Handlon law firm and PrimeLending, both of which suffered heat and smoke damage, Sosby said.
Firefighters from several area departments were activated and were still on scene as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Anthony Wayne Piner
Arrest date: Sunday, July 19, 2020 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2002058
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI endangers a
Ashley Lee Hilton
Arrest date: Saturday, July 18, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2002054
Charges: Felony possession controlled
Cathryn Jean Kottika
Arrest date: Sunday, July 19, 2020 Age: 31 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 2002057
Charges: Felony MV/OWI prior, 6 fel
Christopher Donnel Sanderss
Arrest date: Sunday, July 19, 2020 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2002062
Charges: Felony domestic battery
Emily Elizabeth Hale
Arrest date: Friday, July 17, 2020 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2002043
Charges: Felony theft/$750 less than
Fernando Valle Alvarado
Arrest date: Sunday, July 19, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 2002060
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Jerry Lee Paul
Arrest date: Saturday, July 18, 2020 Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2002048
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI endangers a
John Robert Fejes Jr.
Arrest date: Saturday, July 18, 2020 Age: 34 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 2002051
Charges: Misdemeanor domestic batter
Jordan Kaye Norwood
Arrest date: Friday, July 17, 2020 Age: 20 Residence: Muskegon, MI Booking Number: 2002046
Charges: Felony intimidation, 5 fel
Marquice Lendale Thomas
Arrest date: Friday, July 17, 2020 Age: 43 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 2002041
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Ronnie Fred Anderson
Arrest date: Friday, July 17, 2020 Age: 65 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2002044
Charges: Felony criminal recklessness
Stephen Michael Evans
Arrest date: Saturday, July 18, 2020 Age: 39 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number: 2002050
Charges: Misdemeanor MV/OWI, endangers a
Travis Andrew Burkhart
Arrest date: Friday, July 17, 2020 Age: 38 Residence: Lowell Booking Number: 2002039
Charges: Felony possession controlled
