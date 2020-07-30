You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire rips through Portage business office; investigation underway
breaking urgent

Fire rips through Portage business office; investigation underway

{{featured_button_text}}
Portage fire

Wednesday fire at 3190 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

 Provided

PORTAGE — An investigation was to continue Thursday morning into a fire that damaged an office building at 3190 Willowcreek Road, Fire Chief Tim Sosby said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the offices of Poe & Associates, an insurance and investment firm, Sosby said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene less than five minutes later and found a heavy blaze underway, he said. The fire was contained to the Poe & Associates office.

The building also houses the offices of the Handlon and Handlon law firm and PrimeLending, both of which suffered heat and smoke damage, Sosby said.

Firefighters from several area departments were activated and were still on scene as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts