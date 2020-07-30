Fire rips through Portage business office; investigation underway

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — An investigation was to continue Thursday morning into a fire that damaged an office building at 3190 Willowcreek Road, Fire Chief Tim Sosby said.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the offices of Poe & Associates, an insurance and investment firm, Sosby said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene less than five minutes later and found a heavy blaze underway, he said. The fire was contained to the Poe & Associates office.

The building also houses the offices of the Handlon and Handlon law firm and PrimeLending, both of which suffered heat and smoke damage, Sosby said.

Firefighters from several area departments were activated and were still on scene as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

