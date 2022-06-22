Fire rips through Porter County garage; cause under investigation, department says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Firefighters arrived Tuesday night to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a garage in the 600 block of Meridian Road, the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department reports.

Firefighters said they were required to establish their own water supply during the 9:45 p.m. call as there were no hydrants nearby.

The fire was extinguished and the cause is now under investigation, LTVFD said.

The local department was assisted by firefighters from Washington Township and South Haven.

