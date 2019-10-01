{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors filed amended charges Monday against a Gary man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Gary gas station in 2016 and affirmed his Oct. 28 trial date. 

Damonta L. Jarrett, 26, is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Steven Marquand, of Cedar Lake, on Oct. 18, 2016, near a gas station in the 4800 block of Maryland Street.

Amended charges filed Monday include murder, murder while committing robbery and attempted robbery. Jarrett also is facing a firearm enhancement on each charge.

Marquand's girlfriend told police the couple stopped at the gas station to buy items, and a man approached their car and demanded money from Marquand, according to court records.

The woman told police she heard a pop, and Marquand drove off in the vehicle. He was found dead in his vehicle less than two blocks from the scene.

