HAMMOND — Police seized a firearm, drugs and cash while searching the apartment of a wanted man.
At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Hammond Police Tactical Unit served a search warrant at a unit in the Kennedy Crossing Apartments at 3400 Stevens Court.
The resident is a 33-year-old man who is wanted on charges relating to dealing narcotics, Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg said. He said the man has a history of arrests for multiple drug and violence-related charges.
A firearm, cash and marijuana were recovered from the residence and the man was arrested without incident, Kellogg said. His name cannot be released at this time due to ongoing investigations.