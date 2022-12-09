Firearm patrol leads to arrest of subject with multiple outstanding warrants, Michigan City police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A subject initially stopped by police for a traffic infraction ended up having multiple warrants out for his arrest on felony charges, Michigan City police said.

Two officers working a "Street Hawk," a firearm and gun violence saturation patrol, Thursday night observed a driver in a GMC Sonoma committing traffic infractions near the west side of the city. When the officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, Michigan City Police Chief Steven Forker said.

Police pursued the vehicle as the driver fled outside city limits. With help from the Porter County Sheriff's Department, police stopped the vehicle and arrested Matthew Murphy, 34, of LaPorte.

Murphy was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, Forker said. Officers discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest for felony charges of possession of an altered firearm, auto theft and possession of a legend drug, and a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession.

Murphy is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on bond.