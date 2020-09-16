'Fireball' blamed for Portage knife attack, police say

PORTAGE — A 35-year-old man said he was relaxing at home Tuesday night when a woman he knows rushed in and burned him with a cigarette, tore away at his body and then stabbed him, Portage police said.
"(The alleged victim) stated Felicia (Williamson) only gets like this when she has been drinking 'fireball,' " according to the incident report.
Williamson, 32, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a juvenile, police said.
Police said when they arrived about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Camelot Estates, they found the man lying in front of a mobile home.
He was being treated by emergency medical officials with a large amount of blood coming from his right arm, police said.
He reportedly told police he did not know why Williamson was so upset, but heard her say something about "wipes" before attacking him.
She grabbed a knife from the kitchen and slashed his right arm at the crease between his bicep and forearm, police said.
"He also had numerous cuts on his hands he stated were from defending himself," according to the report.
Williamson, who admitted to drinking Fireball, accused the man of cheating on her a few days earlier with a prostitute and said they had been fighting ever since, police said.
She said she wanted him gone and grabbed the knife in self-defense at which time he took it and stabbed her.
She said she regained control of the knife and stabbed the man multiple times, police said.
Police said they noticed small cuts on Williamson's legs and forearms. She was cleared medically before being taken to jail.
Williamson was extremely uncooperative and appeared intoxicated, police said.
The man said Williamson attempted to stab him six months ago, but he did not report the incident, police said.
Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was transported to Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Crown Point, police said.
Two small infants were in the home at the time of the incident, according to police.
