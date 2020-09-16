'Fireball' blamed for Portage knife attack, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 35-year-old man said he was relaxing at home Tuesday night when a woman he knows rushed in and burned him with a cigarette, tore away at his body and then stabbed him, Portage police said.

"(The alleged victim) stated Felicia (Williamson) only gets like this when she has been drinking 'fireball,' " according to the incident report.

Williamson, 32, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a juvenile, police said.

Police said when they arrived about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Camelot Estates, they found the man lying in front of a mobile home.

He was being treated by emergency medical officials with a large amount of blood coming from his right arm, police said.

He reportedly told police he did not know why Williamson was so upset, but heard her say something about "wipes" before attacking him.

She grabbed a knife from the kitchen and slashed his right arm at the crease between his bicep and forearm, police said.

"He also had numerous cuts on his hands he stated were from defending himself," according to the report.