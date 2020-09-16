 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Fireball' blamed for Portage knife attack, police say
breaking urgent

'Fireball' blamed for Portage knife attack, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Felicia Willamson

Felicia Williamson

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 35-year-old man said he was relaxing at home Tuesday night when a woman he knows rushed in and burned him with a cigarette, tore away at his body and then stabbed him, Portage police said.

"(The alleged victim) stated Felicia (Williamson) only gets like this when she has been drinking 'fireball,' " according to the incident report.

Williamson, 32, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury, battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of domestic battery in the presence of a juvenile, police said.

Police said when they arrived about 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Camelot Estates, they found the man lying in front of a mobile home.

He was being treated by emergency medical officials with a large amount of blood coming from his right arm, police said. 

He reportedly told police he did not know why Williamson was so upset, but heard her say something about "wipes" before attacking him.

She grabbed a knife from the kitchen and slashed his right arm at the crease between his bicep and forearm, police said.

"He also had numerous cuts on his hands he stated were from defending himself," according to the report.

Williamson, who admitted to drinking Fireball, accused the man of cheating on her a few days earlier with a prostitute and said they had been fighting ever since, police said.

She said she wanted him gone and grabbed the knife in self-defense at which time he took it and stabbed her.

She said she regained control of the knife and stabbed the man multiple times, police said.

Police said they noticed small cuts on Williamson's legs and forearms. She was cleared medically before being taken to jail.

Williamson was extremely uncooperative and appeared intoxicated, police said.

The man said Williamson attempted to stab him six months ago, but he did not report the incident, police said.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the man was transported to Franciscan St. Anthony Health in Crown Point, police said.

Two small infants were in the home at the time of the incident, according to police.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts