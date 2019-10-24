CROWN POINT — A fired Lake County cop has lost his court battle seeking to force the county to award him back pay for time he was suspended before pleading guilty to a felony.
The Indiana Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Lake County Sheriff's Officer Guy Mikulich is not entitled to the back pay and benefits because he was relieved of his duties without pay July 20, 2016, pending criminal charges. The appellate court dismissed his case as moot.
Mikulich was fired from the Sheriff's Department because of a drunken driving incident on July 10, 2016, while working security at the Gary Air Show.
Mikulich was in uniform driving an unmarked county-owned squad car when he struck Derrick Dircks, 36, of Frankfort, Illinois, in Gary’s Miller section.
A trial court had previously ruled in support of the county and dismissed Mikulich's complaint, so he appealed, arguing the trial court should consider his due process arguments because, if successful, he would be entitled to back pay.
The trial court, in December, ruled against Mikulich. Thursday's decision by the appellate court affirmed the lower court's decision.