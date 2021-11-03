 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fired employee pleads guilty to hitting former co-worker in head with hammer
alert urgent

Fired employee pleads guilty to hitting former co-worker in head with hammer

Frank W. Thompson

Frank W. Thompson

 Provided

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to hitting another man in the head with a hammer last year in Hammond and began a yearlong term of probation.

Frank W. Thompson, 43, admitted to one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Thompson's plea agreement, which called for a jail sentence of six months and 12 months of probation.

Thompson received credit for six months served in jail before he posted bond in November 2020, records show.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several higher-level felonies, including aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to charging documents, Thompson and the man he struck with a hammer used to work in construction together and had been friends until their employer fired Thompson and gave the man the position Thompson had held.

The man told police he was walking late May 19, 2020, in the area of 140th and Pulaski streets in East Chicago when Thompson approached him from behind and said, "You stole my job, you owe me money," and, "Give me my money or I'll (expletive) kill you."

Thompson admitted in his plea agreement he hit the man in the head with a hammer, causing lacerations that required staples to close.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a trio of polar bears enjoy a much-needed snow day at the San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts