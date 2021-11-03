Fired employee pleads guilty to hitting former co-worker in head with hammer

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to hitting another man in the head with a hammer last year in Hammond and began a yearlong term of probation.

Frank W. Thompson, 43, admitted to one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez accepted Thompson's plea agreement, which called for a jail sentence of six months and 12 months of probation.

Thompson received credit for six months served in jail before he posted bond in November 2020, records show.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss several higher-level felonies, including aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to charging documents, Thompson and the man he struck with a hammer used to work in construction together and had been friends until their employer fired Thompson and gave the man the position Thompson had held.

The man told police he was walking late May 19, 2020, in the area of 140th and Pulaski streets in East Chicago when Thompson approached him from behind and said, "You stole my job, you owe me money," and, "Give me my money or I'll (expletive) kill you."