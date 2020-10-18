Fired Region cop has history of racially charged words, action, documents show

GARY — A police officer fired this month for making a racially insensitive comment in 2019 previously was disciplined in 2015, after he was accused of making a racially charged comment during a confrontation with a man at a RailCats game, records show.
Sgt. Timothy Komoscar was terminated Oct. 1 for saying a black male nurse working with Komoscar at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in January 2019 wouldn't want to borrow Komoscar's pen because the officer uses it "to ruin black men's lives."
Komoscar appealed the Gary Police Civil Service Commission's decision and has a hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Gary Police Department, attorney Russell Brown said. He declined further comment.
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans said he had to reserve any comments about Komoscar's termination until after the Nov. 5 hearing.
Speaking more generally, Evans said "things have changed" and racially insensitive comments by individuals in any profession, including law enforcement, must be addressed.
"What you say matters," he said. "It really does."
According to commission records obtained this week by The Times, Komoscar previously was accused of making a racial comment during a confrontation with a man in 2015 at the U.S. Steel Yard.
The man told investigators with the department's internal affairs division that he was attending a game with his family May 22, 2015, when Komoscar approached him and accused him of raping a woman more than 20 years earlier, commission records state.
The man had not been charged or convicted of rape, investigator Lt. Richard Allen wrote in a report.
The man said he attempted to tell Komoscar he knew nothing about an alleged rape, but the officer said he should lock the man up "in his jail," where the man would be sexually assaulted by a black man, commission records state.
The man alleged Komoscar told the man to sit down and continued to demean him in an expletive-filled tirade, saying he hoped "something terrible" would happen to the man.
Komoscar was wearing his Gary police uniform while working off duty as security at the stadium, records state.
When Allen asked Komoscar if he made such a racial comment, Komoscar "responded with a chuckle and said, 'No, I did not,'" records show.
"I asked him if he made any innuendos to him about being sexually assaulted by any male blacks or any male body parts," Allen wrote. "He responded, 'No. That's funny to me, but no, I didn't.'"
Komoscar told the investigator he was "very close" to the woman, and she did not disclose the alleged rape until years later.
He admitted he may have told the man "he belonged in jail," but denied threatening to put the man in jail, the report states.
As a result of the internal affairs investigation, a recommendation was made that Komoscar receive a written reprimand and be counseled "as a corrective measure."
2nd officer also facing firing
Komoscar isn't the first Gary police officer to face termination this year.
Patrolman Terry Peck, the past president of the Gary Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, is currently awaiting a hearing officer's recommendation following disciplinary hearings in August and September.
He's accused of chipping a man's tooth in March 2019 by pushing the man's face into a patrol car as the man stood handcuffed with his body facing the car.
Peck also is the target of additional investigations, Evans testified during Peck's disciplinary hearings. Evans was prevented from discussing the nature of those investigations because hearing officer Daryl Jones sustained objections from Peck'' attorney, Elizabeth Bemis.
Bemis told the Times in August that Peck "denies ever using unnecessary or excessive force, nor has he engaged in a pattern of unnecessary or excessive force, and he looks forward to defending his work as a Gary police officer."
Both Peck and Komoscar were named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Russell Hillard II, who accused Peck of denting his car with a flashlight and Komoscar of putting him in a chokehold during a confrontation Feb. 5, 2017, outside the Voodoo Lounge in Gary.
A city attorney previously declined comment on the pending litigation.
Hillard went to the nightclub in the 5000 block of Broadway after learning a female cousin was involved in a fight in the area, the suit states.
Hillard claims he legally parked his car and got out as several Gary officers arrived and ended the fight by spraying "mace" into the group of women fighting.
As Hillard walked back to his car, Peck allegedly told him, "Hurry up and get in your car before I bash the (expletive) up."
Peck hit the trunk twice with a flashlight, leaving large marks, and Hillard got in and drove about 20 yards away to check on his cousin as she stood on a sidewalk, the suit states.
Hillard claims Komoscar then walked up to the driver’s side of his car, opened the door and told him to get out without asking for his driver’s license or registration or explaining why he should exit.
Hillard complied with Komoscar's orders, but Komoscar grabbed him, forced his hands on the roof of the car and kicked his feet apart, the lawsuit alleges.
Peck began frisking Hillard and found his concealed gun, which Hillard is legally permitted to carry, the suit states.
Peck yelled, "He's got a gun!" and Komoscar put Hillard in a chokehold, the suit says. A third officer shocked Hillard with a Taser, and officers threw him to the ground backward, where Komoscar allegedly smashed his face into the concrete with a knee.
Hillard suffered injuries to his face and ankle. During the arrest, he alleges officers verbally abused him and referred to him as a "parasite" and a "bottom feeder."
'We discipline a lot'
Evans said his department takes allegations of excessive force seriously.
More than 50 disciplinary actions — from written or verbal reprimands to suspensions — were doled out in 2018, he said.
"We discipline a lot," Evans said. "We're not going to advertise that we're disciplining people, but we do discipline."
Residents can file a complaint about an officer's behavior by calling internal affairs at 219-944-1244 or contacting the Gary Police Civil Service Commission, he said. The internal affairs division is off-site, so anyone who makes a complaint need not worry about running into the officer they're complaining about, he said.
Discipline is not about punishing officers, Evans said.
"It's about correcting the behavior," he said.
When asked about activists' rejection of the idea that law enforcement agencies across the nation may have some "bad apples" but mostly are composed of upstanding officers, Evans said the Gary Police Department tries "to do the right thing within the bounds of our system."
Administrators in all professions must deal at times with individuals who are a bad fit, he said.
"That doesn't mean the entire profession is bad," he said. "We don't have a test to decide if a person is going to be a terrible employee or not until they get here."
Evans said his counterargument is that those who want to see a change in law enforcement should apply.
"Join us, give us your best," he said. "We're struggling to get officers. Make the change from within."
The hiring process in Gary is rigorous and includes a drug test, physical agility test, written exam, extensive background check, psychological exam and even a voice stress test. Candidates must attend a police academy for 17 weeks and complete three to four months of field training before they hit the streets, he said.
"It's designed to see if you're suitable," he said. "There's not a test for racism that is accurate that I'm aware of."
When an officer makes racially insensitive comments, it's likely his actions will be biased, too, Evans said.
All officers receive training on implicit bias.
"When people violate it, you see the process we go through to get them out the door," Evans said. "I think we do a lot to put the best product on the street, to make sure the community is best served."
