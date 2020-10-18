Fired Region cop has history of racially charged words, action, documents show

The man had not been charged or convicted of rape, investigator Lt. Richard Allen wrote in a report.

The man said he attempted to tell Komoscar he knew nothing about an alleged rape, but the officer said he should lock the man up "in his jail," where the man would be sexually assaulted by a black man, commission records state.

The man alleged Komoscar told the man to sit down and continued to demean him in an expletive-filled tirade, saying he hoped "something terrible" would happen to the man.

Komoscar was wearing his Gary police uniform while working off duty as security at the stadium, records state.

When Allen asked Komoscar if he made such a racial comment, Komoscar "responded with a chuckle and said, 'No, I did not,'" records show.

"I asked him if he made any innuendos to him about being sexually assaulted by any male blacks or any male body parts," Allen wrote. "He responded, 'No. That's funny to me, but no, I didn't.'"

Komoscar told the investigator he was "very close" to the woman, and she did not disclose the alleged rape until years later.

He admitted he may have told the man "he belonged in jail," but denied threatening to put the man in jail, the report states.