Firefighter accused of hanging noose in office said co-workers gave it to him 'as a joke,' documents show

HAMMOND — The firefighter facing termination after he allegedly displayed a noose and sexually explicit drawings in a fire department office has been identified as Russell William Dewes, an engineer first hired on in 1998.
Fire Chief Jeffrey Smith is petitioning the Hammond Board of Public Works and Safety to fire Dewes, according to city documents obtained by The Times through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Smith is petitioning for Dewes' termination on the grounds he violated the firefighter's creed, and several department rules and state code.
That includes disobedience of orders; immoral conduct; insubordination; use of violent, abusive language or immoderate behavior; conduct injurious to the public peace or welfare; conduct unbecoming of a firefighter; and conduct that "reduces the prestige and reputation of the Hammond Fire Department."
Dewes earned $100,041 in 2020 as an engineer, according to employee compensation data maintained by Indiana Gateway.
An internal affairs investigation was opened by the Hammond Police Department at Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.'s request after personnel entered an office Jan. 28 at the fire station to find "juvenile pornographic drawings" on a dry-erase board, along with the noose.
Last week, McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office.
When contacted by The Times earlier this week, Dewes declined to comment in detail, citing the "ongoing investigation." However, when asked questions about the allegations and reported suspension, he replied it was all "false."
'A joke'
Dewes admitted the noose was "passed along to him by other firefighters 'as a joke,'" and that he kept the item in the pension office at Fire Station No. 2, Smith's petition, dated Wednesday, states.
When ordered by his superiors to disclose the origin of the noose, Dewes allegedly "refused a direct order and refused to cooperate with the investigation," city records state.
Regardless of Dewes' intentions or state of mind, Smith wrote that keeping a noose in the workplace is "indefensible" given the message of exclusion, intolerance and hatred it invokes, documents show.
A noose is commonly considered associated with the lynching of black Americans in the South post-Civil War. While the true origin of the noose predates that time period, it's often associated with lynching and is considered a symbol for hate and white supremacy.
The petition seeking Dewes' termination states the noose has "been used for generations as a symbol for hatred, threat, deplorable acts, racial intolerance and brutality."
Crude, sexual drawings were also displayed in the pension office that was under Dewes' control, the petition states.
Smith's petition states fire department employees are provided sensitivity training, in part to "prevent the rationalization of such conduct based on lack of awareness into what constitutes offensive behavior and language."
The Hammond Board of Works and Public Safety next meets Thursday, though any potential hearing on the matter won't take place that day.
Termination process
According to Indiana law, the city's board of works and public safety is responsible for overseeing demotions, dismissal, or suspensions of police officers and firefighters.
Police and fire personnel have a protected right to a hearing and legal counsel when faced with termination for violations of rules, differing from a typical at-will city worker.
Before a member of the fire department can be dismissed, the safety board must offer the person notice and opportunity for a hearing, according to state law.
Dewes will have five days to request a hearing on Smith's recommended firing, if he so chooses, after receiving written notice of the petition to terminate him.
The noose and drawings were found in a Robertsdale fire station office Jan. 28 while city information technology workers were installing fiber optic cables there, according to city officials.
A source with knowledge of the investigation said earlier in the week that another Hammond firefighter, who happens to be black, was among the firefighters who discovered the noose hanging on a wall and drawings, which were scrawled on a dry-erase board in the office.
The office was locked, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers by "jimmying" the lock open with a pocket knife.
Lt. Steven Kellogg, spokesman for the police department, could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday for an update on the internal investigation.
McDermott declined further comment Wednesday, saying it was a personnel matter.