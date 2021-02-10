Firefighter accused of hanging noose in office said co-workers gave it to him 'as a joke,' documents show

Last week, McDermott expressed disgust at the "racial implications" of what was found in the office.

When contacted by The Times earlier this week, Dewes declined to comment in detail, citing the "ongoing investigation." However, when asked questions about the allegations and reported suspension, he replied it was all "false."

'A joke'

Dewes admitted the noose was "passed along to him by other firefighters 'as a joke,'" and that he kept the item in the pension office at Fire Station No. 2, Smith's petition, dated Wednesday, states.

When ordered by his superiors to disclose the origin of the noose, Dewes allegedly "refused a direct order and refused to cooperate with the investigation," city records state.

Regardless of Dewes' intentions or state of mind, Smith wrote that keeping a noose in the workplace is "indefensible" given the message of exclusion, intolerance and hatred it invokes, documents show.

A noose is commonly considered associated with the lynching of black Americans in the South post-Civil War. While the true origin of the noose predates that time period, it's often associated with lynching and is considered a symbol for hate and white supremacy.