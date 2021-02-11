Firefighter drinking party ends with charges of beatings, faux sex assault, court records allege

Citing interviews with several of the partygoers, the charging documents state that after the first firefighter was taken to the hospital, Swistek broke a beer bottle and cut his hand before fleeing the house and being brought back by police.

Kaletha, who later spoke to police with an attorney, said he tried to "neutralize" Swistek when he became out of control, court records show. When asked if there was fight between the two men, Kaletha said, "No, he was absolutely the aggressor to me."

Kaletha then told investigators that while embarrassing to share, he later learned that when he went to his bed after drinking cocktails to "sleep it off," Swistek came in, took his clothes off and pretended to carry out a sex act on him, police said. The incident was reportedly caught on video that was shared with Kaletha's wife and other partygoers.

"I directly asked Scott if he punched Austin because of the video," the investigator said. "Scott said he did not know about the video and he did not punch him due to the video."

Another firefighter at the party said he witnessed the alleged faux sexual assault, police said.

A female partygoer reportedly told police she saw "all out fighting" between Kaletha and Swistek.