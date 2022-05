Firefighters battle blaze at Region auto business

GRIFFITH — A fire late Wednesday morning at an auto shop along East Main Street resulted in an estimated $40,000 in damages to the building, according to Griffith Fire Chief Roy Schoon.

The fire, which broke out at Ms. Tint & Auto Accessories, at 325 E. Main St., was put out by around the noon hour, Schoon said.

The blaze impacted a wall on the building, he said. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Schoon said.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.