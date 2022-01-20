Firefighters battle commercial structure fire; heavy smoke visible from distance

GARY — Firefighters rallied to battle blaze in an old auto parts store, using aerial trucks to attack the fire from above.

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday crews were called to a fire at a commercial building at East 20th Place and Massachusetts Street, confirmed Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell.

O'Donnell said there were no injuries in the fire.

Gary firefighters worked through heavy smoke, which could be seen from a distance. An aerial truck helped them douse the fire and icicles formed on equipment due to the frigid temperatures.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Gary Fire Department and more information will be released by public safety officials.

