 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters battle commercial structure fire; heavy smoke visible from distance
0 Comments
alert urgent

Firefighters battle commercial structure fire; heavy smoke visible from distance

  • 0

GARY — Firefighters rallied to battle blaze in an old auto parts store, using aerial trucks to attack the fire from above. 

Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday crews were called to a fire at a commercial building at East 20th Place and Massachusetts Street, confirmed Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell. 

O'Donnell said there were no injuries in the fire.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Gary firefighters worked through heavy smoke, which could be seen from a distance. An aerial truck helped them douse the fire and icicles formed on equipment due to the frigid temperatures.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Gary Fire Department and more information will be released by public safety officials.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID: HOSPITALIZATIONS AT ALL TIME HIGH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts