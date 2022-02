Firefighters battle Crown Point blaze early Tuesday

CROWN POINT — Crews jumped into action to stop a fire from ravaging a family's Crown Point home early Tuesday.

First responders were called around 8 a.m. to a residential garage fire in the 200 block of Harrington Avenue, Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief Dave Crane said.

The fire started in a detached garage and then flames quickly spread to a parked vehicle nearby, firefighters reported.

Firefighter's fast actions stopped the flames from spreading into the home and only cosmetic damage was found on the outside. No injuries are being reported at the scene, Crane said.

Traffic was temporarily restricted in the area while crews were battling the blaze.

"Today’s fire and tomorrow’s snow storm is a good time to remind everyone to keep their fire hydrant clear of snow," Crane said. "It will help us locate and hook up to your fire hydrant, saving precious minutes."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident. Follow Bob Kasarda Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today