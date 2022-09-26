 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters battle Porter County house fire

Chesterton house fire

Local firefighters were on scene of a house fire early Monday afternoon in the 2200 block Pinehurst Avenue, the town reported.

CHESTERTON — Local firefighters were on scene of a house fire early Monday afternoon in the 2200 block Pinehurst Avenue, the town reported.

The blaze is located in the Westwood Manor subdivision, which is just north of County Road 1050 North in Crocker, the town said.

The local fire department was dispatched to the site at 11:31 a.m. and said it appears the fire began in the attached garage. Firefighters from other area departments are also reportedly on scene.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

