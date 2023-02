LOWELL — Fire crews were still combating a blaze early Friday afternoon at Saco Industries, a kitchen and vanity cabinet manufacturer located at 17151 Morse St., the Lowell Fire Department reported.

"The fire is under control and not spreading any further at this time," the department said in a statement. "Gaining access to the areas where the fire is, has proven to be extremely labor intensive. A fifth alarm was called to provide additional firefighters to the scene to aid in gaining access to the fire."

Firefighters were still working early Friday afternoon to gain access to "areas of active fire in dust collection systems."

"Representatives from the State of Indiana Fire Marshal’s office have been notified and are responding to the scene to aid in the investigation," the Lowell department said.

"There was one non-life-threatening injury to a firefighter and that firefighter has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation," according to the department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and fire crews are expected to remain on scene through the afternoon Friday.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the fire.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

