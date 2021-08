Firefighters contain mobile home fire, chief says

GARY — Firefighters battled a fully-involved mobile home fire Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. crews were called to the 3800 block of Colonial Drive, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell.

Firefighters from Gary and Lake Ridge worked to extinguish a mobile home that had visible flames and smoke.

Crews were able to contain the blaze, saving nearby trailers, O'Donnell said.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire chief commended the efforts of the firefighters, who worked together to quell the flames.

"It was another great job by the Gary Fire Department and Lake Ridge Fire Department," O'Donnell said.

