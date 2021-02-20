 Skip to main content
Firefighters extricate victims from crash; 1 airlifted in critical condition
date 2021-02-20

medical helicopter stock 2 FILE (copy)

One adult was airlifted from the wreck in critical condition. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

WHEATFIELD — One adult has been airlifted and a juvenile has been sent to the hospital following a crash involving a semitrailer Saturday afternoon in Jasper County. 

Around 4:30 p.m. first responders were called to a serious injury crash the area of Ind. 10 and County Road 50 West, said Wheatfield Fire Department Chief Mark Ratliff. 

Firefighters arrived to find a severely damaged car that had been struck by a semi. An adult and juvenile were trapped inside the car and first responders extricated them from the wreck, Ratliff said. 

The adult was in critical condition and was airlifted to a trauma center. The juvenile, whose condition is unknown, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations showed the passenger car was struck after turning in front of the semi, Ratliff said. 

There were no other injuries reported. Ind. 10 was temporarily shut down from Main Street to Ind. 49, and reopened by 7 p.m.

Assisting Wheatfield Fire Department was Indiana State Police, Jasper County Sheriff's police, Wheatfield EMS and firefighters form Keener Township. 

Anna Ortiz

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

