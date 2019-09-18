VALPARAISO — Beverly Shores firefighters have failed in their bid to temporarily stop the newly-elected Pine Township trustee from replacing the department for local fire coverage while a larger legal battle over the issue looms.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer denied the department's request for a preliminary injunction, arguing that the firefighters failed to meet their burden of proof, which includes that the public interest would be served.
"The most important factor for this Court is the public interest: Will anyone respond to a fire call in Pine Township?" Clymer wrote.
The judge voiced confidence that the status quo is currently preserved and fires should be responded to.
The next most important issue is whether the department has a likelihood of succeeding with its larger legal effort to remain on as the township's firefighters, Clymer wrote. The legal question in this case is who wins when the township trustee and its board are at odds over the choice of firefighters, he said.
State law gives trustees the power to enter into fire protection agreements with the approval of the township board, he said. The board does not have the power to enter into these contracts.
The firefighters are challenging an attempt by Pine Township Trustee Tammy Watkins to terminate a 3-year-old fire protection contract.
The firefighters argue in a civil complaint that Watkins is attempting to end the agreement without the necessary permission from the township board.
Clymer said the former township trustee, Andrew Himan Jr., who is son of Beverly Shores Fire Chief Andrew Himan Sr., never signed the fire contract in question.
"Based on this, the Plaintiff (firefighters) will probably not succeed on the merits," Clymer wrote.
Clymer stayed or suspended the enactment of his decision until midnight Sept. 30, citing concerns about maintaining fire protection services and saying, "lives may be at stake in Pine Township because of confusion of who has the contract."