Firefighters, police to be lauded for rescuing apartment dwellers from blaze

CALUMET CITY — Police and firefighters credited with rescuing at least six residents trapped on an upper floor during a June 11 fire at the Sandridge Apartments will be honored Thursday evening for their heroics, the city announced.

When emergency officials arrived on scene at 5:30 a.m. on the day in question, they found several residents trapped and surrounded by flames, the city said.

"Four of the residents required oxygen treatment due to smoke inhalation," the city said. "All the residents were transported to a local hospital and have since then been released."

Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to additional areas of the building.

"I’m at a loss for words as it relates to these incredible firemen and policemen," Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said.

"I witnessed first-hand their boundless courage and unwavering determination to rescue these residents from an entrapped area in which they were surrounded by violent fire," he said. "These heroes are more than deserving of being honored by our city."