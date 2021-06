Fires break out at 2 abandoned Gary schools over weekend

GARY — Police and firefighters responded to fires at two separate abandoned schools over the Memorial Day weekend, an official said.

Most recently, Gary police were dispatched about 6:31 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of Gerry Street for a reported fire at Ivanhoe Elementary School, located at 5700 West 15th Avenue, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the blaze had any connection to one the previous evening at the old Daniel Webster Elementary School at 3720 Pierce St.

Gary police were called about 5:51 p.m. Sunday to the 3600 block of Pierce Street, where they assisted firefighters in their response to the blaze.

A photo shared with The Times showed clouds of smoke coming from several parts of the building.

"Officers were advised by Gary Fire Department that the school has no utilities and that an unknown subject may have started the fire," Westerfield said.

Officials with the Gary Fire Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Gary police detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.