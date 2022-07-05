Fireworks cause several blazes; Hammond firefighters battle through holiday weekend

HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters were racing from blaze to blaze through Fourth of July weekend as houses, garages and cars went up in flames. Preliminary investigations have revealed many of them were due to improper use and disposal of fireworks, officials said.

Hammond Fire Department Chief Fire Inspector Dan Misiak called the last three days "chaotic" as crews rushed from scene to scene.

Between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday, several structures caught fire in Hammond, Misiak said.

First, a fire spread through garages in the 1600 block of Roberts Street. Two garages were destroyed and another was partially damaged. The heat from the fire also melted the siding of a nearby house.

Shortly after, a fire erupted in the 6700 block of Alexander Avenue. A house, a car port and two vehicles were destroyed, as well as a neighbor's truck.

On Monday night, fireworks were found at the base of a garage fire in the 1400 block of Roberts Street, Misiak said. Luckily a Whiting officer quickly extinguished the flames before it could spread.

During the span of the holiday weekend, crews were called to eight garbage can fires, two dumpster fires and two brush fires.

Neither civilians or first responders were injured in any of the instances, Misiak said.

He said that while investigations continue, in most of the instances fireworks were found to be the likely cause.

"Everything has been so dry, and it's been so hot," Misiak said. "If people are throwing away fireworks without dowsing them in water and have them piled up in a garbage can or in the streets, if the conditions are right, it can ignite very fast."

Misiak said residents should soak fireworks in a bucket of water before disposing of them. He also said aerial bombs being lit near garage roofs can cause major fires.

"The guys would unpack the hose, hook it up to the hydrant and then hurry to the next fire," Misiak said. "It was go, go, go. Our crews did great in the last three days. That house fire could have burned down the entire neighborhood if it wasn't stopped. The crews also put out a lot of garbage can fires before they could spread and cause more damage."

