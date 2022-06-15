Fireworks to blame for blaze at Region roofing company

HAMMOND — A blaze that left several firefighters exhausted and overheated in the high temps was caused by someone being reckless with fireworks, officials said.

Just before midnight Tuesday crews were called to a fire at a roofing business in the 6700 block of Osborne Avenue, said Hammond Fire Department Chief Jeff Smith.

The fire started outside of the business in an area where wood pallets and insulation materials were kept. The flames spread to a part of the building before crews extinguished the fire.

"Some of our guys became overheated with the intense heat," Smith said. They were on scene for about three hours."

Two aerial trucks, three fire engines, a rescue car and an ambulance were summoned, with several personnel on scene. Heavy smoke poured from the area.

The building was damaged, but it was not a total loss. Hammond Streets Department and Hammond Public Works staff also helped the crews in the overnight fire.

Smith said it was determined that an individual lit fireworks in the area, sparking the blaze. He said that citations are pending. He said not only was the person being unsafe but unlawful.

Smith stated that in Hammond, fireworks are only allowed between the times of 5 p.m. and two hours past sundown from June 29 to July 9.

"The law also states that you must do it on your own property, or with the permission of the landowner, and as far as we know, this person did not have permission to light fireworks at that time of night, no less," Smith said. "With the temperatures and overheating, I am proud of the work the firefighters did in these conditions."

