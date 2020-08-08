First Amendment rights were violated when man was arrested after recording officer, attorney says

“Now honestly I believe we have the most vital and important piece of evidence and that’s the recording that Andre took,” Campbell said. “But also if there’s video surveillance footage at the gas station that law enforcement may have possession of, we want to go ahead and reach out and get that. We also want to get any and all statements from individuals, police reports and supplemental reports from any of the officers involved. So that way, we can then take a look at the police reports and the narratives to see how they match up to what we see on video.”

The arrest

The video, originally uploaded July 14 and shared via YouTube and Facebook, was taken July 11 at a Gary gas station. James said he was getting gas around 1 a.m. when he saw a woman pull into the parking lot yelling about someone following her while she was on her phone.

The video appears to show a Gary officer arresting a woman while James records. During this time, the officer and James verbally engage about how the officer is handling the woman physically. Other officers arrive on scene and James is then arrested by the Gary Police Department.