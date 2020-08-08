First Amendment rights were violated when man was arrested after recording officer, attorney says

GARY — Two attorneys representing a man who was arrested after he recorded an officer making an arrest are currently exploring options for pursuing civil legal action.
Michael Campbell, of Campbell Law in Highland, and Mark Schocke, of DG Law in Highland, who are representing Andre James as of Saturday, said James was exercising his First Amendment rights when he was arrested. The three spoke at a news conference Saturday outside the law offices.
Campbell is representing James in criminal court, disputing the four counts of resisting law enforcement from the July 11 incident where the man was arrested after filming a Gary officer arrest a woman.
Schocke is representing James in a civil case, exploring avenues of possible litigation stemming from the incident.
“We are investigating all civil claims that Andre may have in this case, including but not limited to false arrest, deprivation of civil rights, deprivation of liberties, perhaps a 1983 action,” Schocke said. “We are exploring all of these avenues and gathering all of the evidence. Once we have everything we need then we will be taking the next steps to get justice for Andre.”
Campbell said James’ next hearing will be Sept. 14 in Gary City Court. In the meantime, Campbell is filing a motion for discovery to gather all of the evidence possible in the case.
“Now honestly I believe we have the most vital and important piece of evidence and that’s the recording that Andre took,” Campbell said. “But also if there’s video surveillance footage at the gas station that law enforcement may have possession of, we want to go ahead and reach out and get that. We also want to get any and all statements from individuals, police reports and supplemental reports from any of the officers involved. So that way, we can then take a look at the police reports and the narratives to see how they match up to what we see on video.”
The arrest
The video, originally uploaded July 14 and shared via YouTube and Facebook, was taken July 11 at a Gary gas station. James said he was getting gas around 1 a.m. when he saw a woman pull into the parking lot yelling about someone following her while she was on her phone.
The video appears to show a Gary officer arresting a woman while James records. During this time, the officer and James verbally engage about how the officer is handling the woman physically. Other officers arrive on scene and James is then arrested by the Gary Police Department.
"I felt my rights were stripped away because all I was doing was videotaping," James said. "With no eyewitnesses, this could have been a lot worse. ... She didn't want me to leave and if I did, who is to say what would happen next?"
The video has since been viewed and shared thousands of times online.
“I got a lot of response from it and a lot of comments, it actually went viral,” James said. “Some are negative, some are positive some are their own freedom of speech of what they wanted to say about it. For the most part, it’s just a lot.”
Gary Police Chief Brian Evans previously said the Gary Police Department issued a statement Friday after being inundated with phone calls, including threats, from people across the country. Though the video is from mid-July, Evans said it recirculated on social media Friday.
"The Gary Police Department has been made aware of a video of one of our officers that is circling through the community. The events depicted in the video are already under investigation," the statement read.
Evans said he placed the officer on administrative leave shortly after the video surfaced on social media the first time in July. He declined to name the officer, citing the pending investigation. Officials did not clarify whether the officer was on paid leave.
Evans said the video remains under investigation, saying that the officer’s leave is not directly related to the video contents. He said the officer will continue to be on leave pending an internal investigation into a history of issues concerning “professional standards” and past encounters with the public.
The police chief said citizens can record police officers on duty so long as they don’t interfere with an investigation or arrest and that officers are trained that they should expect to be recorded.
Campbell said he believes at the end of the day, “the video speaks for itself.”
“Andre is charged with four counts of resisting law enforcement and everybody can take a look at the video and make their own mind up,” Campbell said. “We obviously have our position that he was exercising his first amendment rights by recording. There’s no law against recording officers making an arrest in the state of Indiana. And that’s all he was doing. He was a concerned citizen because he saw what he thought was the officer being a little too rough with the female who was taken into custody.
"So he made a video and he was trying to provide transparency. And that’s really all that we want — transparency. If law enforcement wants trust and confidence of the citizens that it protects then there needs to be transparency.”
