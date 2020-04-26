First COVID-19 case reported at Indiana State Prison; 138 positive cases at Westville facility

The number of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana's state prisons continued to increase, according to data released Sunday.
One inmate at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has tested positive, and 43 were in quarantine as of Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
At Westville Correctional Facility, one inmate died and 138 had tested positive for the virus, records showed.
State officials said 1,498 inmates were in quarantine at Westville and 158 were in isolation.
Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Isolation separates sick people who may have a contagious disease from those who are not sick, officials said.
The Westville inmate who died was in his 70s and was taken to a hospital after complaining of chest pains and difficulty breathing. A test at the hospital revealed he had COVID-19, officials said.
There were 297 COVID-19 cases among inmates at all Indiana prisons Sunday, records showed.
The department said 129 Department of Correction staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Facility-specific information on infection among staff was not released.
A protest at Westville Correctional Facility is planned for noon Tuesday outside the prison. Organizers said protesters will be asked to stay in their vehicles, which may be decorated with signs, as they drive around the prison and pray for those inside.
