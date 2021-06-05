First responders called to near-drowning; man unharmed

CEDAR LAKE — A man was found to be unharmed after a near-drowning was reported near a Cedar Lake boat launch spot Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. police and a Cedar Lake Fire Department ambulance responded to a reported near-drowning by the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce at 7925 Lakeshore Drive.

The man was swimming in the lake near the commerce parking area and began to struggle in the water.

He was able to make it to shore safely and police and medics responded to the scene. After being checked out by medics at the scene, the man was found to be unharmed, according to the Cedar Lake Fire Department.

The man ultimately refused transportation to a hospital, the fire department reported.

