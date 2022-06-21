 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

First responders make multiple rescues across NWI shore Tuesday

  • 0
Marine Ride Along 1.jpg

A Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit boat patrols the waters of Lake Michigan in Whiting.

 Connor Burge, The Times

GARY — First responders watching over the Lake Michigan shoreline had a busy day Tuesday. 

Around 6:30 p.m. a jet ski with a man and a woman riding it began to sink a half-mile from the shore at Marquette Beach in Gary, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel. 

The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit was able to rescue the man and woman, who were taken to safety. 

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a lifeguard on a paddle board saw a man struggling in the water at Indiana Dunes State Park and helped him to safety. The man refused transportation to a hospital, Neel said. 

In Michigan City, first responders helped another struggling individual to shore Tuesday.

There had been no reported drownings with first responders able to get everyone safely out of the water. 

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This device helps the visually impaired with autonomous car tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts