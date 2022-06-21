First responders make multiple rescues across NWI shore Tuesday

GARY — First responders watching over the Lake Michigan shoreline had a busy day Tuesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. a jet ski with a man and a woman riding it began to sink a half-mile from the shore at Marquette Beach in Gary, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel.

The Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit was able to rescue the man and woman, who were taken to safety.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a lifeguard on a paddle board saw a man struggling in the water at Indiana Dunes State Park and helped him to safety. The man refused transportation to a hospital, Neel said.

In Michigan City, first responders helped another struggling individual to shore Tuesday.

There had been no reported drownings with first responders able to get everyone safely out of the water.

