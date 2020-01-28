Fisherman snags mystery grenade from Little Calumet River; Porter County Bomb Squad investigates

GARY — Investigators are trying to piece out how an apparent live grenade snagged by a fisherman Monday night wound up in the Little Calumet River.

Gary police responded at 5:18 p.m. Monday to the 3200 block of Burr Street at the Little Calumet River bridge after receiving a report of an explosive device pulled from the river.

Upon arrival, an officer learned a man who had been fishing pulled up what appeared to be a live grenade, according to Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

The road was closed off, and the Porter County Bomb Squad was contacted for assistance.

Porter County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said his department's bomb squad went out to Gary to assist police there when asked about reports that a fisherman had reeled in a possible explosive from the river.

Gary and Porter County police shut down the Clark Road bridge over the Little Calumet River near 29th Avenue and the Lake Etta County Park in the city's Black Oak neighborhood Monday evening.