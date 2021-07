Five arrested in early morning drug raid in Hobart

The Northwest Regional SWAT team took five people into custody at a Hobart home early Monday morning, the culmination of a month-long narcotics investigation, police said.

Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said officers, assisted by the SWAT team, which comprises multiple law enforcement agencies, arrived at a home in the 100 block of Fraser Lane around 5:15 a.m. to execute a search warrant. That warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the homeowner and others who were staying at the residence, police said.

Officers arrested five people at the home: a 59-year-old Hobart man identified as the homeowner, a 34-year-old man, also from Hobart, and three women, ages 37, 44 and 45 from Highland, Hobart and Portage, respectively.

The five were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia and hypodermic needles, police said. All five are being held at the Hobart City Jail with charges pending through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police did not release the names of those arrested.

Gonzales said a similar search warrant was executed on the same home in November, with the homeowner also charged in that incident.

