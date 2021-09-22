 Skip to main content
Five NWI judicial officers awarded Indiana Judicial College certificate
Courts
Five Northwest Indiana judicial officers recently were recognized by the state's top jurist for their commitment to staying up-to-date on legal practices and procedures through continuing education.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush, of the Indiana Supreme Court, presented each of the honorees with an Indiana Judicial College certificate for completing 120 hours of education from the Indiana Office of Court Services.

The office works to bolster the performance of Indiana's judicial system by continuously improving the professional competence and enhancing the legal knowledge of judicial officers.

The honorees were: Lake Superior Judge Samuel Cappas; LaPorte Juvenile Magistrate W. Jonathan Forker; Porter Court Commissioner Lisa Moser; Lake Magistrate Catheron Paras; and Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele.

Altogether, 46 Hoosier judicial officers received an Indiana Judicial College certificate this year, records show.

