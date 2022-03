Five teens arrested for south suburban carjacking

MARKHAM, Ill. — Five teens were arrested for a south suburban carjacking.

The Illinois State Police and the Markham Police Department caught five juvenile suspects who were wanted for aggravated vehicular hijacking and strong-armed robbery.

An automated license plate reader alerted the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network at about 12:51 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle that was stolen in a vehicular hijacking and strong-armed robbery in Markham.

A state trooper from the Illinois State Police Chicago District Post found the vehicle by 167th Street near Pulaski Road, between Interstate 80 and Interstate 57.

Five teens exited the car and tried to flee the cops on foot. Police were able to catch all five suspects after a brief foot pursuit.

They were taken into the Markham Police Department along with the stolen vehicle.

“ISP will continue to focus all efforts on apprehending criminals who repeatedly break the law,” ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner said. “Our mission is to make Illinois a safer place and by working together with our law enforcement partners and increasing our presence in the Chicago area we can accomplish the goal.”

