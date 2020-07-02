Fleeing car strikes 2 squad cars, causes multi-vehicle rollover crash, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — Two squad cars were struck when a vehicle fled a traffic stop with narcotics, loaded firearms and a small child inside, police said.

At 5:43 p.m. Wednesday Calumet City police conducted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Charger near Wilson Avenue and Torrence Avenue, said Calumet City Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Fletcher said the driver refused to comply with police, putting the vehicle into drive and striking two Calumet City squad cars as he attempted to flee. After hitting the police cars, the driver of the Charger sped away south on Torrence Avenue.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle, but it was spotted shortly after just north of River Oaks Drive.

Police reported the Charger struck another car and then went off the road. An eyewitness described four to five vehicles involved in the crash, with one vehicle rolled over on its side and another in a wooded area near the road. Police reported that several people were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Inside the Charger, first responders found a small child who was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. The Calumet City officers were unharmed.