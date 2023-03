WINFIELD — An Illinois woman, being pursued in a theft case, drove over a local officer's foot before hitting two other vehicles and being taken into custody on several criminal charges, Winfield police said.

Winfield police report being called out around 11 a.m. Saturday to the CVS Pharmacy in the Doubletree Plaza in reference to a woman in the store who had previously stolen alcohol.

The woman entered her vehicle against the orders of police and fled the parking area, driving over the foot of an officer in the process, the department said.

Officers pursued the woman north on Randolph Street where she collided with a pickup after entering U.S. 30 against the traffic light, according to police. She then struck a second vehicle on westbound U.S. 30 and had to be extricated from her vehicle.

The woman, who was not named by police, refused medical treatment and was taken to the Lake County Jail. She faces felony charges of aggravated battery, battery on law enforcement, resisting by vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash, police said.

"The Winfield officer was not severely injured and refused medical treatment," the department said.

Stolen items from another site were recovered from inside the woman's vehicle, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

