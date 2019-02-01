VALPARAISO — Nearly a year and a half after Phillip Kress fled during his child molesting trial, the 30-year-old was sentenced Friday to 10 years behind bars for that offense and an additional two years for the escape and a child pornography charge.
Kress, who declined to comment before sentencing, later announced he will be appealing the child molesting conviction.
Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp had requested enhancing the sentence on the child molesting charge from six to 10 years, arguing it was warranted because the female victim was just 5 at the time of the offense and was in a position of care under Kress.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer cited both concerns when announcing the sentence.
"What you did, there is no excuse," he said.
Kress pleaded guilty Friday to the felony escape charge and one of several child pornography charges that were pending against him. He was given one year behind bars on each count.
A jury found Kress guilty in October 2017 on a felony count of child molesting a day after he left the trial at lunch reportedly to go to the hospital, complaining about kidney stones, court bailiff Tracy Goodpaster said at the time.
The day he left court, the GPS ankle monitor Kress was required to wear as part of his bond signaled at 8:19 p.m. the strap had been compromised along a roadside in South Holland, Illinois.
Kress had been charged with molesting the girl between July 1, 2014, and Feb. 21, 2015, according to court documents. The girl reportedly told family members about the abuse even though Kress told her not to tell anyone or he would be "really mad," according to court documents.
Kress was picked up in November in California and was extradited back to Porter County.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
