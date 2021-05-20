 Skip to main content
Fleeing motorist crashes vehicle with children inside, police say
alert urgent

HIGHLAND — A 30-year-old Highland man is accused of fleeing police Wednesday and later crashing and flipping his vehicle, which had five passengers, including children, inside.

Highland Police were initially dispatched to the intersection of Highway and Kennedy avenues at 4:06 p.m. after a passing motorist informed authorities a man was forcibly beating and dragging a woman to a vehicle parked in the middle of the road, Highland Police Cmdr. John Banasiak said. The caller advised the vehicle then headed northbound.

An officer located the suspect vehicle near Kennedy Avenue and the Borman Expressway. After the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled westbound on Interstate 80/94. The vehicle tried to speed around slowed traffic in the construction zone, Banasiak said.

The suspect lost control near Indianapolis Boulevard, causing the vehicle to flip and come to rest on the side of the highway. Police located the 30-year-old male suspect, a 29-year-old female and four children between the ages of 6 months and 8 years inside the vehicle, Banasiak said.

The woman and her children were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The man was taken into custody. The suspect had active warrants for his arrest. Additional charges are pending, Banasiak said.

