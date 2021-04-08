 Skip to main content
Fleeing vehicle strikes mail truck in pursuit; 3 arrested, police say
Lake County police arrested three people who fled from officers. 

GARY — Following a pursuit and crash into a mail truck, officers arrested three people who tried to flee on foot, police say. 

At 11:48 a.m. Wednesday a Lake County Sheriff’s detective stopped a red, four-door Pontiac sedan for having no visible license plate at Eighth Avenue and Tyler Street, police said.

As the detective got out of his squad car, the Pontiac fled west on Eighth Avenue. The chase continued to Chase Street and then to Fifth Avenue.

The suspect crashed the Pontiac into a parked U.S. Postal Service mail truck and a box truck at Fifth Avenue and King Street, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The driver and two others inside the vehicle abandoned the car and ran away on foot going north.

While trying to run away, a suspect dropped a handgun by the vehicle and police were able to apprehend him as he was trying to retrieve the firearm.

One passenger was found trying to hide in a garage of a home on Dallas Street. The other suspect was found hiding in an abandoned vehicle nearby.

Police collected two firearms as evidence in the case. The three people were taken to Lake County Jail. The suspects include a 21-year-old Hammond man, a 19-year-old Gary man and a 19-year-old resident of Urbana, Illinois.

The identities of the three will be released once criminal charges are formally filed.

