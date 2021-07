Flooding closes east, west lanes on I-94 by Chesterton, police say

CHESTERTON — Flooding from heavy rains has caused lane closures on the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Chesterton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. troopers noted flooding inside lanes on both sides of I-94 at mile marker 24, just two miles from the Chesterton exit, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot.

The drain in the middle of the interstate is flooded and crews are working at improving drainage in the area.

Rot said it will be a while before all of the lanes reopen. Traffic is slowly moving through the area in the open eastbound and westbound lanes and drivers should expect travel delays.

He said the Kennedy Avenue area of I-80/94 is not flooded and all lanes are open as of 4:30 p.m.

"Driving over flooded roadways can cause major damage to vehicles, especially if they hit it at full speed," Rot said. "It can also cause vehicles to hydroplane and crash."

As of 4:30 p.m. there were no other reported closures or major crashes on interstates in the Region.

Road conditions in Porter County were affected Wednesday afternoon by the passing storms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.