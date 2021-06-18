 Skip to main content
Florida man indicted in deadly bank robbery, feds say
alert urgent

James King Jr.

HAMMOND — A Florida man was indicted in U.S. District Court in connection with the robbery of a Calumet Township bank June 11 and shooting death of a security guard.

James A. King, 24, of Miami, was indicted on charges of armed bank robbery and murder resulting from the use and carrying of a firearm during the robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay said.

Security guard Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, was ambushed and fatally shot during the robbery at the First Midwest Bank at 1975 W. Ridge Road, authorities said.

Castellana was a retired police officer who served for 35 years with the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A bank guard was killed Friday in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road

Lake County Sheriff's Department K-9s tracked down two suspects and caught one of them, later identified as King, in the woods near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary, police said. The location was less than a mile from the bank.

Police found a backpack with about $9,000 in cash and a .40-caliber Glock handgun near where they caught King, who investigators believe was armed with a handgun during the robbery, police said.

Authorities were still searching for the second suspect, who appeared to be armed with a rifle during the robbery.

King previously was charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery in Lake Criminal Court. Those charges are likely to be dismissed now that he's been indicted in federal court.

The federal case was investigated by the FBI, with assistance from Lake County Sheriff's Department; the Lake County prosecutor's office; Indiana State Police; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Gary Police Department.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Caitlin Padula, David Nozick and Kevin Wolff, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

