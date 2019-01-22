The trial of Portage Mayor James Snyder, center right, continues this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Here, Snyder arrives with his defense team on the first day of the trial on Monday, Jan. 14.
HAMMOND — Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham took the stand Tuesday morning as Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption trial moved from tax obstruction counts to one of the mayor's bribery counts.
Snyder's 2016 indictment alleges he took a $13,000 bribe in return for steering more than $1 million in city contracts to Great Lakes Peterbilt for garbage trucks.
When defense attorney Jackie Bennett cross-examined Stidham, questioning turned to what Bennett called "political intrigue" in the case.
"It is politically in your best interest if Snyder doesn't run again," Bennett said, referring to Stidham's run this year for Snyder's seat as mayor. Stidham is a Democrat and Snyder is a Republican.
Snyder contends the $13,000 to Great Lakes Peterbilt was a payment for health care and internet technology consulting services he did for the Portage company.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster questioned Stidham about the city's bidding process, and in particular, two rounds of bids for automated trash trucks.
Koster also questioned Stidham about the city's use of consultants for health care insurance and internet technology services.
Stidham testified the city hired consultants for both services and Snyder infrequently participated in committee meetings or other discussions involving the two subjects.
Stidham said he was surprised when Snyder allegedly told him Snyder was acting as a health care consultant for an outside company. He also testified Snyder had no knowledge beyond an "average person" of internet technology.
Koster also questioned Stidham filing financial disclosure forms by both Snyder and Assistant Street Department Superintendent Randy Reeder.
That questioning turned on Stidham during the cross-examination by Bennett, who asked Stidham about payments he made to three companies owned by his now-wife during 2015 and 2016. The couple were married in 2016.
Bennett said Stidham paid his then-girlfriend $50,000.
Stidham said he hired her at the time to do bookkeeping-type duties, including check reconciliation services for his department. Stidham said that information wasn't on his own financial disclosure because the two were not married at the time.
Stidham is scheduled to take the stand again after court broke for lunch early Tuesday afternoon.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.