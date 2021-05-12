Foot chase on I-65 ends in arrest, police say

HOBART — One man was arrested after a foot chase ensued on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 4:18 p.m. a semitrailer driver ran on foot from a traffic stop in the northbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 256, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Judy Kubsch.

The man reportedly ran away with an officer in chase, who called for back-up at the scene.

Shortly after, ISP Trooper Paul Arnold was able to catch the man and arrest him. An inspection was then done in the semi with the help of a police dog and a small amount of marijuana was found, police said.

The man faces pending charges including resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, Kubsch said. He is being held in custody at Lake County Jail.

