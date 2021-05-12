 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foot chase on I-65 ends in arrest, police say
urgent

Foot chase on I-65 ends in arrest, police say

Police stock COP CAR

The man was arrested and taken to Lake County Jail after fleeing from the traffic stop. 

 Times file photo

HOBART — One man was arrested after a foot chase ensued on Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

At 4:18 p.m. a semitrailer driver ran on foot from a traffic stop in the northbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 256, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Judy Kubsch. 

The man reportedly ran away with an officer in chase, who called for back-up at the scene. 

6:32 WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Monitoring LaPorte with Specialist Justin Dyer

Shortly after, ISP Trooper Paul Arnold was able to catch the man and arrest him. An inspection was then done in the semi with the help of a police dog and a small amount of marijuana was found, police said.

The man faces pending charges including resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, Kubsch said. He is being held in custody at Lake County Jail. 

+67 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts