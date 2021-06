Ford Heights man faces attempted murder charge after shooting victim in face, police say

FORD HEIGHTS — After shooting someone in the face, a Ford Heights man went back to his home which was on the same block as the crime scene, police said.

Jason Peden, 35, was charged with attempted murder on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

At 3:10 a.m. Sunday Cook County sheriff's officers were called to the 1400 block of Diplomat Lane in Ford Heights. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old Ford Heights man bleeding from his mouth.

The wounded man told police Peden shot him in the face. The victim remains hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

After the shooting, Peden fled and went back to his home, which was on the same block as the crime scene. Peden refused to comply with police orders and he was subdued with a Taser and then taken into custody, police said.

Peden complained of pain in his arm from an old gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, where he remains.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.