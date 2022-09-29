Former area deputy prosecutor gets prison time for child porn

HAMMOND — A federal judge has ordered a former area deputy prosecutor and judicial assistant to prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P Simon imposed a 24-month sentence Thursday on Robert McMahon, 33, of Crown Point for possession of child pornography.

McMahon worked from 2017 as a deputy prosecutor in Lake and Porter counties and a judicial commissioner in Lake Superior Court in Crown Point until his arrest last March.

The U.S. attorney’s office charged him that month with a felony count that carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

He gave up his right to make the government prove the case against him at trial in return for a mitigated sentence.

McMahon admitted in the eight-page plea deal that he possessed several images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct that he obtained between March 2019 and August 2021.

He states in the agreement that his collection of images included one of a child below the age of 12 years.

He is agreeing to forfeit to government investigators a cellphone associated with his crime, to register as a sex offender and make restitution to his victims.

His defense attorney, Mark A. Psimos, wrote to the court, in a memo earlier this month, that McMahon has no prior criminal history but has now lost his job, law license and reputation.

“His friends have turned their backs on him, and he has virtually lost everything he has ever worked for. He will be required to register as a sex offender and perhaps be restricted as to where he may be able to live.”

Psimos argues the federal scheduling framework is cruel because it fails to differentiate among differing levels of pornography.

Psimos had asked for a non-incarceration sentence of home detention.