Former bank employee sentenced for embezzling $252,000

HAMMOND — A former bank employee who stole money from customers’ accounts is going to prison.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio imposed a 21-month sentence Tuesday on James Gaffney, 28, of Merrillville.

Gaffney pleaded guilty May 16 to federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

He admitted to stealing more than $252,000 between 2020 and 2021 from accounts at a branch office of Old National Bank, where he worked as a customer representative.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra McTague argued in a recent memo to the court that Gaffney’s crime was a serious offense not only because of the amount.

“Trust in financial institutions is a core pillar of the U.S. financial system. Customers need to trust that banks will hold their money safely and securely so that they can access it when needed," she said. "Bank employees who embezzle funds undermine that public trust.”

Defense attorney William A. Padula argued in his own memo to the court that Gaffney deserved leniency because he has no prior criminal record and he suffered from mental health issues that clouded his judgment.

A federal grand jury indicted Gaffney last fall on seven felony counts carrying a maximum penalty of 30 years' imprisonment.

Gaffney admits in the 10-page plea deal that as a consumer representative at the bank, he learned that accounts full of money were lying dormant because the customer died and the courts hadn’t yet settled how the estate would be split among the surviving family members.

Gaffney said he took advantage of one such family in September 2020 by creating a joint account between himself and the deceased individual, transferring the assets of that person into the joint account and then emptying it of $246,000.

He used the money to buy a new house in Merrillville — lying to the mortgage company that the money was a gift from his uncle.

He used some of the stolen money to pay off loans he owed on his used truck and motorcycle, and purchased a new GMC Sierra Denali truck.

Gaffney victimized a different family in March 2021 when a customer asked him to cash out a deceased person’s bank accounts.

Gaffney admits in his plea agreement that he gave the customer some of the money but kept $6,500 for himself.

McTague said Gaffney took pains to falsify documents and transfer stolen money into different accounts to cover up his crimes, which weren’t discovered until several months later.