Former bus driver accused of soliciting 11-year-old for sex

CROWN POINT — A former Hanover Community School Corp. bus driver was charged Wednesday in connection with allegations he solicited an 11-year-old student for sex.

Peter A. Bishop, 73, of Crown Point, was wanted Thursday on one count of child solicitation, a level 5 felony.

The school district fired Bishop on Nov. 13, three days after the girl reported him to officials at an after-school program, Lake Criminal Court records show. He had been employed as a bus driver since November 2019.

The girl told police she boarded Bishop's bus after school to go to an after-school program. Before departing, he sat next to her and asked if she could keep a secret, court documents allege.

Bishop got up to drive to another location, but again sat down next to the girl at the next stop while waiting for more children to board the bus, records say.

The girl told police Bishop sat close to her, asked if she had a boyfriend, again asked if she could keep a secret, told her she had a "sexy body" and said he "would like to teach her something," court records state.

Bishop again had to get up to drive to another location, and the girl FaceTimed a friend for help, records state.