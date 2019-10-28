Joandrea McAtee, 27, of Portage, was arrested in 2018 after the Porter Township Schools Administration and Porter County police investigated a parent's complaint that McAtee let children take turns driving the school bus.
VALPARAISO — A former Porter Township school bus driver was sentenced Monday to nearly two years of formal probation after pleading guilty last month to allowing three students to drive the bus with other students on board.
Joandrea McAtee, 28, who served two days in jail, struck a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to a felony count of neglect of a dependant in return for the sentence, according to court records.
The plea agreement also gives her the option of asking the court to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes probation. Prosecutors still have the option to object.
A parent contacted the school corporation and police said they learned McAtee allowed the students to drive her bus Sept. 20, 2018 down Lourdes Street in a rural area of Valparaiso as she dropped students off from school.
None of the students, who were ages 11, 13 and 17, had the required commercial driver's license required to drive a school bus, according to charging information.
McAtee was terminated by Porter Township and the bus service provider. She was taken into custody at the Porter Township Bus Barn while picking up her final paycheck.
"The students and parents that immediately came forward with this information should be commended for doing exactly what we teach, which is 'see something, say something,'" Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds said at the time.
