HAMMOND — A federal judge has granted probation to a secretary to disgraced former Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin for public corruption.
The age, health and previous law-abiding conduct of 74-year-old Ethel Shelton saved her from the imprisonment her boss received.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen imposed one year probation on Shelton for her conviction on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
Shelton said she cannot believe the trouble she got into and the ordeal of the last five years since her indictment.
“The impact has been devastating to me and my family. I apologize to the citizens of Calumet Township for my part I played. I apologize to my family and friends. I ask the court for mercy,” she said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi said, “Corruption persists in this region and has come at the expense of hard-working township employees.”
The judge said he was imposing only probation because Shelton had no prior criminal history, her long record of employment and her and her 85-year-old husband's poor health.
“You were only the passenger on the ship, but you could have done better. You could have stopped this. But you won’t be back here again,” the judge told her.
A federal jury found her guilty April 16, 2018, after an 11-day trial, of helping her former boss, Mary Elgin, shake down township employees to kick back part of their salaries for Elgin’s re-election campaigns, as well as work for her political benefit on public time.
Her defense attorney, Andrea E. Gambino of Chicago, argued Shelton deserved to be released on probation because of her previous law-abiding history and her work as a steel union official and civil rights advocate.
Shelton's conviction arises from her work as secretary to Elgin, who served as Calumet Township trustee from 2003 until 2014.
Elgin served 10 months in prison. Steven Hunter, Elgin’s son and a township department head in her administration, served five months for his role in furthering the same scheme.
The government’s evidence showed Elgin, who ran for reelection in 2006, 2010 and 2014, expected her employees to contribute part of their salaries to her campaigns in gratitude for their jobs.
Township employees testified during the case they didn’t want to purchase fundraising tickets, but felt pressured by Elgin, Shelton and others in Elgin’s administration to contribute between $60 and $1,000 in political fundraising tickets a year.
Prosecutors said Shelton used her position as Elgin’s secretary to manage employee participation in Elgin’s annual fundraising events. Shelton collected the money from employees and kept a detailed log of their payment histories.
Those employees who said they couldn’t afford all the tickets they were given at one time were directed by Shelton to be placed on an installment plan.
They said Shelton worked on Elgin’s re-election campaign when she should have been doing the people’s business, and signed official time sheets attesting she was doing official business those times.
Prosecutors said Shelton also used public time and resources to run her own campaign for election to a lucrative seat on the township’s advisory board in 2013 and 2014.
Elgin served 10 months in federal prison.