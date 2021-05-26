Former Chesterton interim police chief under investigation resigns, officials say

CHESTERTON — Three months after suddenly resigning as the town's interim chief of police and facing an investigation for what was described only as an "out-of-state incident," Nicholas Brown has announced his resignation from the department, officials have confirmed.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control, and after great deliberation and consideration, it is imperative that I focus my energies and immediate attention on the needs of my family," Brown wrote in his Friday letter of resignation.

"In order to best serve my family, I have not been able to identify a manner (in) which I can also properly and fully serve the department (or) the community of Chesterton," he wrote.

Brown said his resignation will take effect June 28.

When contacted Wednesday morning for comment, town spokesman Kevin Nevers said only, "The town of Chesterton wishes Cpl. Brown well in his future endeavors."

Nevers said in February that the "out-of-state incident" in question occurred several years ago.

Former Police Chief George Nelson was to conduct an internal investigation, Town Attorney Charles Lukmann said at the time.