Former Chesterton interim police chief under investigation resigns, officials say

CHESTERTON — Three months after suddenly resigning as the town's interim chief of police and facing an investigation for what was described only as an "out-of-state incident," Nicholas Brown has announced his resignation from the department, officials have confirmed.
"Due to circumstances beyond my control, and after great deliberation and consideration, it is imperative that I focus my energies and immediate attention on the needs of my family," Brown wrote in his Friday letter of resignation.
"In order to best serve my family, I have not been able to identify a manner (in) which I can also properly and fully serve the department (or) the community of Chesterton," he wrote.
Brown said his resignation will take effect June 28.
When contacted Wednesday morning for comment, town spokesman Kevin Nevers said only, "The town of Chesterton wishes Cpl. Brown well in his future endeavors."
Nevers said in February that the "out-of-state incident" in question occurred several years ago.
Former Police Chief George Nelson was to conduct an internal investigation, Town Attorney Charles Lukmann said at the time.
Assistant Chief Dan Rocha also resigned in February, at which time Robert Byrd was named interim chief.
Byrd served 39 years as police chief for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore Line, and has served as a deputy coroner for Porter County.
Byrd told the town council he was filling in for a short time only and it was announced the police commission had begun the search for a new chief.
Brown and Rocha remained on the police force, resuming their prior ranks as corporal and lieutenant, respectively. Brown has served 17 years on the department and Rocha for nearly 20 years, Nevers said.
Brown was named interim chief in December after Dave Cincoski became town manager.