Former cop charged with stealing pills found during vehicle search

CROWN POINT — A former New Chicago police officer was charged Tuesday with stealing prescription pills he found during a search of a man's vehicle April 19.
Kamal Hamed, 42, of Hobart, was wanted Wednesday on charges of unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, official misconduct and obstruction of justice, all level 6 felonies. He also was facing a misdemeanor charge of theft.
Hamed resigned from the New Chicago Police Department on April 21, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The following day, a detective with Indiana State Police was assigned to investigate the allegations against Hamed.
The town fire marshal told police he assisted Hamed during a traffic stop April 19 in the parking lot of the New Chicago Town Bar, 3607 Michigan St., court records state.
During the stop, Hamed obtained consent to search a man's car and noted he found suspected drug paraphernalia and "a bottle containing possible drugs," records say.
Later, the fire marshal saw Hamed pull two bags of white pills from another bag and place them on his desk as he used a cellphone to research what they were, records allege. The bags contained 30 to 50 smaller 15 mg pills and an unknown number of 30 mg pills.
Hamed then told the fire marshal he no longer needed assistance, so the fire marshal left the police station, according to court documents.
The fire marshal later discussed the traffic stop with New Chicago police Sgt. Earl Mayo, who noted Hamed did not place any pills into evidence or note their discovery in a written report he prepared, records state. Mayo then referred the matter to Police Chief Bill Perry.
Hamed allegedly told a state police detective the pills were used to treat anxiety and were not controlled substances. A prescription is required to obtain the medication, which was determined to be buspirone hydrochloride, records state.
The former officer said he took the pills because he thought they would help him deal with work-related anxiety, court records allege.
Hamed returned some of the pills and submitted his resignation letter after Mayo called to ask where the pills went, according to documents.
State police recovered eight intact and three broken 30 mg pills and 10 intact and four broken 15 mg pills, records state.