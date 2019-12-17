VALPARAISO — Two months after being stripped of his public defender, a former Porter County police officer has yet to find an attorney to help defend him against charges of severely injuring his infant son, leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
The report from Curtis Jones, 49, triggered concerns from Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski, who reminded the judge the case has been pending for two and a half years.
"The state is looking to bring it to a resolution," Urbanski said.
Jones told Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford Monday that he has reached out to many local attorneys, who either declined his case or had fees that did not work.
Jones said he was meeting with another attorney Monday and will keep looking.
While Urbanski requested a January status hearing on the attorney search, Bradford stuck with a Feb. 3 hearing date.
Bradford pointed out that at least part of the delay is the result of Jones' former attorney Larry Rogers first being suspended and later dying.
Jones, who now is living and working in Florida, is accused of injuring his son July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis when his former wife and the boy's mother, Susan Jones, was at her overnight nursing job.
Curtis Jones left the Porter County Sheriff's Department 12 years ago.
His public defender, Clay Patton, withdrew from the case in late October and Bradford told Jones he would need to hire a private attorney.
Patton had said he believes, "the attorney-client relationship has deteriorated to the point where the Porter County Public Defender’s Office cannot effectively represent the Defendant (Jones)."
The filing came after Jones spoke out about the case in a media interview.
While Jones argued in October that he can't afford a private attorney, he and his family had hired an out-of-state attorney as a consultant.
