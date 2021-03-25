Former cop loses pension dispute that would have cost taxpayers

A former deputy sheriff lost his court battle with Lake County officials for higher disability payments to county police officers.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. ruled Thursday against Thomas Ostrowski’s cash demand over the county’s refusal to include cost-of-living increases in his pension.
Ostrowski said he is disappointed and has asked the Indiana American Civil Liberties Union, which represented him in federal court, to take his case to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
Matthew Fech, the county attorney, and John Kopack, the county sheriff’s attorney, said Thursday they agreed with the decision.
“Judge Miller gave a thorough analysis of the issue and we are glad he ruled in the commissioners’ favor,” Fech said.
Ostrowski, 58, was a county police officer from the late 1990s until he was forced to quit after becoming disabled in 2003, following back surgery for injuries he suffered five years earlier in a traffic accident while training at the state's police academy.
Since then Ostrowski has received a fixed disability payment over the last 18 years that has never been adjusted for inflation.
In recent years, he has been unsuccessfully lobbying county officials for cost-of-living increases.
County officials said three years ago an actuarial study they commissioned estimated a 3% cost-of-living increase for disabled officers would cost more than $247,000 annually, requiring a larger tax contribution to keep the pension fund solvent.
Ostrowski said the actuarial study was flawed and the pension fund currently has a cash surplus.
Ostrowski sued the county in 2018 on behalf of himself and 15 other county police officers on disability pensions.
The judge agreed this week with county attorneys arguing Ostrowski is barred from suing the county over his disability issues.
Ostrowski worked between 2014 and 2015 as a 911 dispatcher for the county, but quit because of his back injuries. Ostrowski sued in 2016 over the county’s refusal to accommodate his disability with shorter work shifts.
He won a cash settlement in return for signing an agreement releasing the county from any further disability claims.
Ostrowski said he hopes his attorney will appeal on grounds the judge misinterpreted the settlement, and he still has the right to sue again.