Former cop loses pension dispute that would have cost taxpayers

A former deputy sheriff lost his court battle with Lake County officials for higher disability payments to county police officers.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert L. Miller Jr. ruled Thursday against Thomas Ostrowski’s cash demand over the county’s refusal to include cost-of-living increases in his pension.

Ostrowski said he is disappointed and has asked the Indiana American Civil Liberties Union, which represented him in federal court, to take his case to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

Matthew Fech, the county attorney, and John Kopack, the county sheriff’s attorney, said Thursday they agreed with the decision.

“Judge Miller gave a thorough analysis of the issue and we are glad he ruled in the commissioners’ favor,” Fech said.

Ostrowski, 58, was a county police officer from the late 1990s until he was forced to quit after becoming disabled in 2003, following back surgery for injuries he suffered five years earlier in a traffic accident while training at the state's police academy.

Since then Ostrowski has received a fixed disability payment over the last 18 years that has never been adjusted for inflation.